Search

Advanced search

Picnic tables removed after people congregate at popular riverside spot

PUBLISHED: 10:43 30 April 2020 | UPDATED: 11:06 30 April 2020

Picnic benches in Hoveton have been removed following a complaint. Picture shows the benches before they were removed. Picture: Google Maps

Picnic benches in Hoveton have been removed following a complaint. Picture shows the benches before they were removed. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

Picnic tables have been removed from a popular riverside spot in Hoveton following a complaint about people gathering there.

Other tables at Granary Staithe next to Wroxham bridge have been taped off to prevent people sitting here.

You may also want to watch:

Hoveton Parish Council said: “Following a complaint received by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) about groups of people congregating on Granary Staithe to eat food, we’ve taken the decision to temporarily remove the picnic tables from use. We apologise for any short term inconvenience this may cause. Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives.”

A spokesman for NNDC said: “Concerns were raised to us regarding members of the public congregating around the seating at Granary Staithe, in contravention of government guidelines on social distancing.

“This concern was shared by Hoveton Parish Council, who accepted our offer of help to temporarily remove the seating, until such time as it is appropriate to reinstate them.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Auction house to restart antiques and fine arts sales

Tim Blyth of Keys Auctioneers and Valuers. Picture:: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

One in three jobs in North Norfolk at risk due to coronavirus

Sheringham High Street. Shops and other businesses are expected to face a tough time recovering from the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

MP urges Brits to trade Mallorca for Mundesley on next holiday

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker (inset) has called for British people to take their next holiday in the UK after lockdown. Images: Archant

Man and woman arrested after drugs raid in village

Police arrested a man and a woman after finding Class A drugs at a property in Beeston Regis. File photo. Image: Archant

Most Read

Auction house to restart antiques and fine arts sales

Tim Blyth of Keys Auctioneers and Valuers. Picture:: Keys Auctioneers and Valuers

One in three jobs in North Norfolk at risk due to coronavirus

Sheringham High Street. Shops and other businesses are expected to face a tough time recovering from the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Arrival of asylum seekers in village sparks complaints and compassion

The entrance to the Officers' Mess building at the former RAF Coltishall site which is being used for emergency accommodation. Picture: Neil Perry

MP urges Brits to trade Mallorca for Mundesley on next holiday

North Norfolk MP Duncan Baker (inset) has called for British people to take their next holiday in the UK after lockdown. Images: Archant

Man and woman arrested after drugs raid in village

Police arrested a man and a woman after finding Class A drugs at a property in Beeston Regis. File photo. Image: Archant

Latest from the North Norfolk News

‘We will come back as strong as ever’ - Cromer businesses will bounce back after lockdown, insist owners

Staff of the Old Rock Shop bistro in Cromer pictured from left Chef David Nockels and owner Sam Grout. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Dame Joan Collins to join in Bruno Peek’s VE Day toast

Dame Joan Collins, award-winning actress, has signed up to be a patron for the Nation's Toast. Photo: Submitted

Man and woman arrested after drugs raid in village

Police arrested a man and a woman after finding Class A drugs at a property in Beeston Regis. File photo. Image: Archant

Boatbuilder goes into administration after 100 years in business

A £2.2m boat, 'The Blue Beach' made by the team at Windboats Marine which has now gone into administration. Picture: Submitted

Picnic tables removed after people congregate at popular riverside spot

Picnic benches in Hoveton have been removed following a complaint. Picture shows the benches before they were removed. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24