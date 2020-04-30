Picnic tables removed after people congregate at popular riverside spot

Picnic benches in Hoveton have been removed following a complaint. Picture shows the benches before they were removed. Picture: Google Maps Archant

Picnic tables have been removed from a popular riverside spot in Hoveton following a complaint about people gathering there.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Other tables at Granary Staithe next to Wroxham bridge have been taped off to prevent people sitting here.

You may also want to watch:

Hoveton Parish Council said: “Following a complaint received by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) about groups of people congregating on Granary Staithe to eat food, we’ve taken the decision to temporarily remove the picnic tables from use. We apologise for any short term inconvenience this may cause. Stay Home, Protect the NHS, Save Lives.”

A spokesman for NNDC said: “Concerns were raised to us regarding members of the public congregating around the seating at Granary Staithe, in contravention of government guidelines on social distancing.

“This concern was shared by Hoveton Parish Council, who accepted our offer of help to temporarily remove the seating, until such time as it is appropriate to reinstate them.”