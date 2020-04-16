Photographers enjoy virtual meeting in lockdown

A selection of photographs by Justin Minns’. Pictures: Supplied by Robin Johnson Archant

Members of North Norfolk Photographic Society still held their meeting despite being in lockdown.

Through the power of Zoom, a video conferencing service, about 30 members enjoyed a presentation from Justin Minns on landscape photography.

From his home near Felixstowe, he spoke to members at their respective homes throughout north Norfolk, and one or two further afield, about how his interest in photography developed from a simple camera - which he found was not up to the job - through to the high-end Canon equipment he now uses to illustrate his books, and to provide commissioned work for others, including the National Trust.

Most of the examples shown were landscapes in Suffolk and Norfolk, and he explained how an image can be improved and about neutral density filters.

During more normal times, the society holds meetings in Holt, but in the meantime people with an interest can view the website at https://www.nnphotosoc.org/

