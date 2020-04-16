Photographers enjoy virtual meeting in lockdown
PUBLISHED: 15:54 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 16:31 16 April 2020
Archant
Members of North Norfolk Photographic Society still held their meeting despite being in lockdown.
Through the power of Zoom, a video conferencing service, about 30 members enjoyed a presentation from Justin Minns on landscape photography.
From his home near Felixstowe, he spoke to members at their respective homes throughout north Norfolk, and one or two further afield, about how his interest in photography developed from a simple camera - which he found was not up to the job - through to the high-end Canon equipment he now uses to illustrate his books, and to provide commissioned work for others, including the National Trust.
Most of the examples shown were landscapes in Suffolk and Norfolk, and he explained how an image can be improved and about neutral density filters.
During more normal times, the society holds meetings in Holt, but in the meantime people with an interest can view the website at https://www.nnphotosoc.org/
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.