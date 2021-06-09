No plans for beach car park toilet despite petition
- Credit: Google StreetView
The Norfolk Wildlife Trust has said it has no plans to install toilet facilities at a popular north Norfolk beach, despite a petition calling on them to do so.
More than 150 people have signed a petition started by Rosemary Parkinson on the site www.ipetitions.com calling for better facilities at the Cley Beach car park, which the trust manages.
The nearest public toilets are at the Cley Marshes Visitors Centre - about a mile away by road from the beach car park.
The petition reads: "Last year Cley beach was exceptionally busy and was treated as a public toilet. This is a health hazard and spoils the beautiful beach.
"Record numbers are expected again this year. We, the undersigned, suggest a temporary toilet at Cley beach car park would solve this problem."
But Nick Morritt, the trust's visitor centres manager, said: “We are aware of the additional impact on the coast of the increasing visitors this year and last.
"Norfolk Wildlife Trust has no plans for additional toilets beyond the increased provision at the Cley Marshes Visitor Centre since 2015.”
