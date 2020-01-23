Loving tribute paid to 'the man from the golf'

Peter Wragg, centre, at the Beeson Hills Putting Green with visitors dressed up for the 1940s weekend last year. Picture: Supplied by Millie Wragg Archant

He was a father-of-three who loved a natter and was eager to help anyone he could.

Peter Wragg, who lived in Sheringham, with Tommy, one of his beloved dogs. Picture: Supplied by Millie Wragg Peter Wragg, who lived in Sheringham, with Tommy, one of his beloved dogs. Picture: Supplied by Millie Wragg

And now tribute has been paid to Peter Wragg, of Sheringham, who has died aged 66.

Originally from Hinckley in Leicestershire, Mr Wragg moved to Cliff Road in Sheringham several years ago after being a regular visitor his whole life.

Millie Wragg, 20, said of her father: "He was a special man who can never be forgotten. We always had a laugh and he would help anyone.

"He was such a loving person."

Through his career, Mr Wragg was involved in renovations, carpentry, painting houses and construction.

He continued his passion for working with his hands after he retired, and he also took up a role at the Beeston Hills Putting Green.

Miss Wragg said Peter was always up there with his dogs, Labrador Tommy and Lhasa apso Bob.

She said many people would recognise him as simply "the man from the golf".

Miss Wragg said: "He really enjoyed seeing everyone and talking to them, and he spoke to everyone he saw.

"He knew all the dog walkers and their dogs' names as well - he knew everyone."

Mr Wragg was a supporter of Macmillan Cancer Support's north Norfolk branch, and he would regularly help them get set up at fundraising events, using his van to transport their gear.

He also volunteered for the group Seal and Shore Watch, taking rescued seals to the East Winch Wildlife Centre in his van.

Mr Wragg was also father to Fern, 21, and Philippa Wragg, 33.

Miss Wragg said he loved being on the north Norfolk coast, with all of its nature and wildlife.

She said: "He used to go crabbing and fishing on the fishing boats in Sheringham in his late teens.

"We've always had a holiday home down there as well.

"He loved bird watching, and he used to go up to Cley and Beeston Bump to look at the birds. He always knew what they were."

Mr Wragg's funeral will take place at Cromer Crematorium on Friday, February 7 at 1pm.

