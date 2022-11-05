'I buy from Old Guys Rule' - Q&A with Peter Walters

Kay Holmes and Peter Walters performing in the North Norfolk Chamber Opera production of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro. - Credit: Peter Walters

We're featuring people who live and work in north Norfolk as part of a series of Q&A. This week we're featuring Peter Walters, 77, of Briston.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I moved to north Norfolk about four and a half years ago, ostensibly to retire, having sold the video production business I ran with my wife, Gill.

Peter Walters, from Briston. - Credit: Supplied by Peter Walters

Since then I’ve joined North Norfolk Chamber Opera, singing principal bass-baritone roles with them and being voted into the chair at the last AGM.

I also narrate audiobooks and do other voiceover work from my home studio.

How long have you lived here?

I’ve lived in Briston for the whole of the four-and-a-half years I’ve been here.

What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?

Let down the tyres of all the vehicles that speed through the village!

What is your favourite landmark in north Norfolk?

Apart from the wide, open beaches in general, I like to look out for the turbines at Sheringham.

They seem to march in and out at will and my wife and I take bets as to how near or far they’ll be on any particular day.

The turbines of Sheringham Shoal offshore wind farm can sometimes appear close, and sometimes far away. - Credit: Submitted

What is your favourite pub?

The Lobster at Sheringham because of its association with the Potty Festival.

Which shops do you rely on?

H.V. Graves in Briston - their produce and service are second to none. Also, being an old guy, I buy clothes from Old Guys Rule in Sheringham.

Briston butcher, Paul Graves. - Credit: ANTONY KELLY

What is your favourite place to eat out in north Norfolk?

I’m fond of eating out in my rear garden with something supplied by Graves; it has great views across farmland and forest beyond. Also The Dormy House in West Runton for much the same reason, only here it’s a splendid sea view from their balcony.

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

A walk anywhere along the wide beaches and maybe a concert by The Sheringham Shantymen in the evening.

The Sheringham Shantymen. - Credit: Supplied by Brian Farrow

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

Sheringham Park and Wells Maltings especially when our opera The Tales of Hoffmann goes on there in May next year.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Anyone brave enough to man the lifeboats.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

The peace, quiet and friendliness, which is just what we were looking for after 45 years in metropolitan Essex.

Would you like to be featured in our Q&A? Email your details to stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk



