'We've never looked back' - Q&A with opera singer Peter Walters

Published: 12:00 AM September 17, 2021

Peter Walters, from Briston, is a member of the North Norfolk Chamber Opera. - Credit: Supplied by Peter Walters

We're throwing a spotlight on people who live or work in north Norfolk as part of a series of Q&As. This week we're featuring Peter Walters, 76, from Briston.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

My wife Gill and I came to Norfolk from our native East London to retire. Since coming here, I’ve become a member of North Norfolk Chamber Opera, based in Holt, and I’m on its committee. I also narrate audiobooks from my home studio.

Peter Walters, from Briston, is a member of the North Norfolk Chamber Opera. He is onstage here as Dr Bartolo in a production of Mozart's The Marriage of Figaro, with Kay Holmes as Marcellina. - Credit: Supplied by Peter Walters

How long have you lived here?

I’ve lived in Briston for three and a half years. We’d been attending the Potty Festival in Sheringham for a number of years and had got to know and love the area in general.

A scene from a recent Potty Festival in Sheringham. - Credit: Archant

What would you do if you were mayor of Briston for a day?

Let down the tyres of all the cars that try to speed through the village.

The Briston village sign. - Credit: Colin Finch

What is your favourite north Norfolk landmark?

Any one of the wide, wide beaches.

What is your favourite pub?

The Lobster in Sheringham because of its association with the Potty Festival. I hope it returns for 2022.

Which shops do you rely on?

Our local store, Graves, is great, as is the Norfolk Sea Larder. Being an old guy, I shop for clothes in Old Guys Rule in Sheringham.

Blyth and Wright in Sheringham. - Credit: Archant

What is your favourite place to eat out?

The day we moved, the heavens opened and many roads were flooded. It took five hours to get here and we were too tired to unpack after that, so we went to Byfords in Holt to eat. We’ve never looked back.

Byfords in Holt. - Credit: Archant

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

Walking in the countryside, particularly along the coast, and maybe going to see the Sheringham Shantymen in the evening.

Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?

Sheringham Park, which we both love.

I arranged for North Norfolk Chamber Opera to perform al fresco there last year, but of course 2020 didn’t go as we’d hoped!

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Anyone brave enough to man the lifeboats.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

The peace and the friendliness. We wanted a more peaceful life than East London affords and we’ve certainly found that.

