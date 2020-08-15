Search

‘I just want to help’ - Retired man takes on 650-mile cycling challenge

15 August, 2020 - 12:30
Peter Cavanagh, 67, of Lessingham, between Happisburgh and Waxham, will be cycling more than 650 miles next month in support of Happisburgh lifeboat and local families affected by coronavirus. Picture: PETER CAVANAGH

A retired man who has spent most of his life living aboard a yacht has now ‘beached’ ashore to take on a cycling challenge.

Peter Cavanagh, 67, of Lessingham, between Happisburgh and Waxham, will be cycling more than 650 miles next month in support of Happisburgh lifeboat and local families affected by coronavirus.

A well as raising money for good causes, the RYA yachtmaster wanted to show everyone that cycling can be enjoyed at any age.

He said: “Sailing and the sea have always been my passion.

“While looking for a new outdoor interest I was introduced to cycling by a close friend. Much like sailing it requires close attention to weather and navigation.

“At 67 years of age, I came rather late to cycle touring and, although I am not particularly fast, I love the open air and freedom it offers.”

Mr Cavanagh will be cycling coast to coast from Land’s End, in Cornwall, to Cart Gap, in Happisbugh, via Ness Point at Lowestoft - the furthest-most points west and east - all to raise money for the RNLI and local charities.

He added: “As the Covid restrictions are easing, many people in our immediate area are suffering job loss and hardship.

“I just want to help where I can.

“This 650-plus mile ride follows the National Cycle Network, as far as possible, and will commence in early September. The route is definitely not the most direct but should certainly be very scenic with plenty of challenging hills.

“Riding 30 to 50 miles a day, I hope to have plenty of time for sight-seeing along the way while camping overnight wherever possible. I anticipate taking 18 to 20 days depending mostly upon the weather and where I can find suitable campsites.”

Mr Cavanagh will be updating his progress via his Twitter account @ontutbike, including photos where possible. He can also be followed on Strava for people wanting to watch each day’s ride as it happens.

He will be riding a Merida Silex Gravel bike.

“This is the first long distance ride I have attempted so wish me luck and please help where you can.”

Mr Cavanagh is aiming to raise £2,000 to help the Happisburgh RNLI Lifeboat and people living in the eight coastal parishes around Lessingham.

To donate visit the Just Giving page here .

