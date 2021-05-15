'Ready to serve': Q and A with Coastguard officer Pete Revell

Published: 6:30 AM May 15, 2021

We're asking people in North Norfolk about their life and love for the area in a series of new Q&As.

This week we're featuring Mundesley resident and Coastguard officer Pete Revell, 56.

1. How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I am the station officer at Bacton for HM Coastguard, myself and the team respond to 999 calls around the coast and the Norfolk Broads. It's already been a record year, I think were on 50-odd call outs already. We've had nine in one week, it's just unprecedented. But we'll get through it, we're here to serve.

2. How long have you lived in north Norfolk?

I have lived in Norfolk full time for seven years. We moved from Cambridgeshire but had a holiday home in Happisburgh for 30 years, so Norfolk has always been a home.



3. What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?

Give everyone a day off and have a party on the park or beach.

4. What is your favourite landmark?

Happisburgh Lighthouse and the Second World War battlements in Mundesley. The battlements are a bit of history. We're just about to put another sign up that names all the soldiers that were there, so that will add to the history of it. Some of them are old Mundesley residents.

5. What is your favourite pub?

The Ship Inn, Mundesley. It's friendly, traditional, and has great food. It's a lovely pub and it'll be nice when we can get indoors.

6. Which shops do you rely on?

Our local Tesco. I'm not really one for shopping, but I do like places like Blyth and Wright in Sheringham - those traditional shops where you can go in and find anything you want from a screw to a wheelbarrow. It's lovely to see those places still alive.



7. What is your favourite place to go and eat?



The Ship in Mundesley or the local chip shop. There are now three chip shops in Mundesley.



8. What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?



Clear blue skies, warm weather, watching the sun rise while sitting on the beach, followed by a day on the beach with the family and then back for a barbecue - this never happens as my pager will go off for a call out and I run off.



9. Which places in north Norfolk would you recommend to visitors?



Mundesley beach. It's a Blue Flag beach and it's mainly sandy. It's got beautiful beach huts and it's unspoilt. And it's got facilities nearby so you can go and get a coffee or a bag of chips to eat on the seafront.

10. Who is your north Norfolk hero?



Henry Blogg the Cromer lifeboat man - how times have changed. Now, you've got the all-weather lifeboats but in those days they were rowing out to casualties. I can't imagine what they had to go through against gale force winds and everything else. I find it unbelievable what happened in the past with sea rescues.

11. What do you most love about north Norfolk?



The people, the beaches and laidback way of life - there is always another day to do that!

