Pedestrian hit by motorbike on walking path
21 February, 2020 - 14:27
A pedestrian suffered minor injuries to his hand when he was hit by a motocross bike on Marriott's Way.
Police appealing for witnesses, after a pedestrian was hit by a motocross bike. Image: Norfolk police
Police have appealed for witnesses to the hit-and-run incident, which happened between 4.30pm and 5pm on Thursday, February 13 at Aylsham.
The police said: "The driver of the motorbike failed to stop at the scene. The pedestrian suffered a minor injury to his hand as a result of the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.
"PC Slaughter is keen to speak to anyone with information phone in on 101 quoting reference number NC-13022020-304."
The motorbike being ridden is black with green highlights, and has Monster Energy written on its body panel.
Motorcycles are not allowed to be used on Marriot's Way - long-distance footpath, cycle-path and bridleway between Norwich and Aylsham.
