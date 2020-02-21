Pedestrian hit by motorbike on walking path

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries to his hand when he was hit by a motocross bike on Marriott's Way.

Police have appealed for witnesses to the hit-and-run incident, which happened between 4.30pm and 5pm on Thursday, February 13 at Aylsham.

The police said: "The driver of the motorbike failed to stop at the scene. The pedestrian suffered a minor injury to his hand as a result of the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.

"PC Slaughter is keen to speak to anyone with information phone in on 101 quoting reference number NC-13022020-304."

The motorbike being ridden is black with green highlights, and has Monster Energy written on its body panel.

Motorcycles are not allowed to be used on Marriot's Way - long-distance footpath, cycle-path and bridleway between Norwich and Aylsham.