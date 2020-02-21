Search

Advanced search

Updated

Pedestrian hit by motorbike on walking path

21 February, 2020 - 14:27
Police appealing for witnesses, after a pedestrian was hit by a motocross bike. Image: Norfolk police

Police appealing for witnesses, after a pedestrian was hit by a motocross bike. Image: Norfolk police

Archant

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries to his hand when he was hit by a motocross bike on Marriott's Way.

Police appealing for witnesses, after a pedestrian was hit by a motocross bike. Image: Norfolk policePolice appealing for witnesses, after a pedestrian was hit by a motocross bike. Image: Norfolk police

Police have appealed for witnesses to the hit-and-run incident, which happened between 4.30pm and 5pm on Thursday, February 13 at Aylsham.

The police said: "The driver of the motorbike failed to stop at the scene. The pedestrian suffered a minor injury to his hand as a result of the incident. Enquiries are ongoing.

"PC Slaughter is keen to speak to anyone with information phone in on 101 quoting reference number NC-13022020-304."

The motorbike being ridden is black with green highlights, and has Monster Energy written on its body panel.

Police appealing for witnesses, after a pedestrian was hit by a motocross bike. Image: Norfolk policePolice appealing for witnesses, after a pedestrian was hit by a motocross bike. Image: Norfolk police

Motorcycles are not allowed to be used on Marriot's Way - long-distance footpath, cycle-path and bridleway between Norwich and Aylsham.

Most Read

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Magetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

New play area including zip line unveiled at country park

Opening of new play area at Holt Country Park. Picture: NNDC

Up to 8,000 expected for annual Viking festival

Viking Festival founder Colin Seal (left) with artist Brian Lewis, who painted a gold and copper leaf dragon's head for the event's centrepiece longboat. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Fire breaks out at seaside pub

Firefighters were called to the Wellington pub in Cromer. Picture: Sophie Greenland

Everything you need to know about Sheringham Viking Festival

Re-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seafront hotel to reopen with high end restaurant and cocktail bar

Blakeney House has been taken over by Sean Coleman and Gianni Magetti (inset). Picture: Archant/Sean Coleman

New play area including zip line unveiled at country park

Opening of new play area at Holt Country Park. Picture: NNDC

Up to 8,000 expected for annual Viking festival

Viking Festival founder Colin Seal (left) with artist Brian Lewis, who painted a gold and copper leaf dragon's head for the event's centrepiece longboat. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Fire breaks out at seaside pub

Firefighters were called to the Wellington pub in Cromer. Picture: Sophie Greenland

Everything you need to know about Sheringham Viking Festival

Re-enactors in action at the living history encampment set up at the Leas clifftop gardens as part of Sheringham's Scira Viking Festival. Photo: KAREN BETHELL

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Council tax rise on the cards as authority lays out its plans

North Norfolk District Council's headquarters in Holt Road, Cromer. Picture: Stuart Anderson

‘Disgusting - council blasted over ‘greedy’ £70k backdated allowance rise

Shaun and Karen Vincent, leader and chairman of Broadland District Council. Picture: Broadland Conservatives/Denise Bradley

Pedestrian hit by motorbike on walking path

Police appealing for witnesses, after a pedestrian was hit by a motocross bike. Image: Norfolk police

Trust’s ‘egg-xit’ from Cadbury partnership spells end for Easter hunts

Children taking part in an Easter egg hunt. The National Trust has decided to end its hunts, and partnership with Cadbury, from 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Council debates ‘quieter fireworks’ and noise cap following wildlife fears

Councillors debated encouraging the use of quieter fireworks and introducing a noise level cap due to concerns over the impact on vulnerable people and animals. Picture: Sonya Duncan/Denise Bradley
Drive 24