Stargazers' excitement builds ahead of Perseid meteor shower

Stargazers are expected to flock to Kelling Heath Holiday Park this weekend for the chance to see up to 150 meteors an hour during the Perseid meteor shower.

Lucy Cook from Kelling Health, a designated 'Dark Sky Discovery Site' near Holt, said: “We are pleased to welcome more astronomers throughout the year and look forward to building our offering to support stargazing in Norfolk."

The meteor shower peaks August 11-13 (Thursday to Saturday) with the best time to see them between midnight and 5.30am.

Kelling Heath is also hosting an Autumn Equinox Star Party from September 20-27 and a Winterfest event from November 24-28.

The holiday park is one of only five Dark Sky Discovery sites in Norfolk, and it has a ‘two star' site accolade as seven stars of the Orion constellation and the Milky Way are visible to the naked eye from the park.

The Perseid shower happens each year when the Earth intersects the orbit of a comet, call Swift-Tuttle, and debris left by the comet enters our atmosphere.