Sole survivor peregrine chick is ringed

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:34 AM May 18, 2022
The peregrine chick after it was ringed.

The peregrine chick after it was ringed. - Credit: Chris Skipper / Cromer Peregrine Project

The skies are wide open to this peregrine chick, and we may now be able to follow its life's journey. 

A team from the Cromer Peregrine Project had scaled Cromer Parish Church tower to put two identifying rings around the chick's ankle, following its hatching at the end of April.

The chick is the sole survivor of this year's clutch of three of eggs - one of which did not hatch. A second chick was born, but died on May 10.

Chris Skipper, from the Cromer Peregrine Project, said: "The chick, which is fit and healthy, weighed in at 610g.

"We also took a DNA swab which will help us identify the sex. The unhatched egg as well as the body of the chick that sadly died were recovered and will be sent off for analysis."

A livestream of the peregrine's nesting box can be found on YouTube and can also be watched inside the church. Mr Skipper said there had been more than 20,000 visits a week to the livestream.

