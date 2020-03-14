'We're not panicking' - Coronavirus fears not enough to deter seaside town shoppers
PUBLISHED: 13:34 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 14 March 2020
Archant
Shoppers and tourists in north Norfolk are trying to keep calm and carry on, despite fears over coronavirus.
Fears over the virus's effect have been dominating news in recent days, with the UK seeing its biggest increase in cases on Friday, rising to 797.
However, with no cases reported in Norfolk, people in Cromer town centre on Saturday, March 14, were not deterred.
Linda Gibbons, from Reepham, said: 'I've had breakfast in Cromer. I take it all with a pinch of salt. We have worked it out that the percentage of people dying from it, worldwide, is just 3pc.
'Obviously, you need to be careful, but we are not changing our routine. You just need to wash your hands.'
Paula Matthews, from Southrepps, said: 'We're just coming into the town centre for the basics. We will probably stay home a bit more, but we are not worried at the moment. We keep washing our hands and continue with the basic hygiene.'
Richard and Judy Moore, from Brentwood in Essex, said: 'We are bothered about it but not panicking. We will take precautions and be more aware of hygiene.'
Robert Rawson, from Newark in Nottinghamshire, said: 'We are following the guidelines but it's not stopped us coming out into town.'
A woman, who did not wish to be named, said: 'At the moment we are okay here in Norfolk, where there are no cases, but we're obviously concerned.
'My husband is elderly and has chest problems, so we've got to be careful. But it's not stopped me coming out.
'You've got to be sensible. I think it's a good thing that the football matches have been postponed.'
Another woman, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: 'If you are realistic then it could be horrendous, especially in a few weeks' time. I had a cold virus, but I knew it was not coronavirus, because you don't get a runny nose, mucous and sneezing with coronavirus.'
Another man said he was not worried about it and said it was just 'government propaganda'.
A couple from Essex, who are on holiday in the area, said they were not doing anything differently, and added that they always washed their hands.