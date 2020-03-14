Search

Advanced search

'We're not panicking' - Coronavirus fears not enough to deter seaside town shoppers

PUBLISHED: 13:34 14 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:34 14 March 2020

Shoppers were still in Cromer High Street on Saturday, March 14, despite coronavirus fears. Pictures: David Bale

Shoppers were still in Cromer High Street on Saturday, March 14, despite coronavirus fears. Pictures: David Bale

Archant

Shoppers and tourists in north Norfolk are trying to keep calm and carry on, despite fears over coronavirus.

Robert Rawson, from Newark in Nottinghamshire, said: We are following the guidelines but its not stopped us coming out into the high street.Robert Rawson, from Newark in Nottinghamshire, said: We are following the guidelines but its not stopped us coming out into the high street.

Fears over the virus's effect have been dominating news in recent days, with the UK seeing its biggest increase in cases on Friday, rising to 797.

However, with no cases reported in Norfolk, people in Cromer town centre on Saturday, March 14, were not deterred.

Linda Gibbons, from Reepham, said: 'I've had breakfast in Cromer. I take it all with a pinch of salt. We have worked it out that the percentage of people dying from it, worldwide, is just 3pc.

'Obviously, you need to be careful, but we are not changing our routine. You just need to wash your hands.'

Linda Gibbons, from Reepham, said she took it all with Linda Gibbons, from Reepham, said she took it all with "a pinch of salt". Pictures: David Bale

Paula Matthews, from Southrepps, said: 'We're just coming into the town centre for the basics. We will probably stay home a bit more, but we are not worried at the moment. We keep washing our hands and continue with the basic hygiene.'

You may also want to watch:

Richard and Judy Moore, from Brentwood in Essex, said: 'We are bothered about it but not panicking. We will take precautions and be more aware of hygiene.'

Robert Rawson, from Newark in Nottinghamshire, said: 'We are following the guidelines but it's not stopped us coming out into town.'

A woman, who did not wish to be named, said: 'At the moment we are okay here in Norfolk, where there are no cases, but we're obviously concerned.

'My husband is elderly and has chest problems, so we've got to be careful. But it's not stopped me coming out.

'You've got to be sensible. I think it's a good thing that the football matches have been postponed.'

MORE: Coronavirus vaccine close to being developed for trials say scientists

Another woman, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: 'If you are realistic then it could be horrendous, especially in a few weeks' time. I had a cold virus, but I knew it was not coronavirus, because you don't get a runny nose, mucous and sneezing with coronavirus.'

Another man said he was not worried about it and said it was just 'government propaganda'.

A couple from Essex, who are on holiday in the area, said they were not doing anything differently, and added that they always washed their hands.

Related articles

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus cases in UK rises to 590 - no new cases in east of England

Government advice stresses the importance of personal hygiene to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Philip Toscano/PA News.

Tunnels project is shedding new light on town’s medieval heritage

Archaeology student Jake Brader has been uncovering some of the mysteries hidden beneath the streets of North Walsham's town centre. Picture: Jake Brader

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and follows up appointments by phone

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Most Read

Coronavirus cases in UK rises to 590 - no new cases in east of England

Government advice stresses the importance of personal hygiene to combat the coronavirus outbreak. Pic: Philip Toscano/PA News.

Tunnels project is shedding new light on town’s medieval heritage

Archaeology student Jake Brader has been uncovering some of the mysteries hidden beneath the streets of North Walsham's town centre. Picture: Jake Brader

Five new coronavirus cases confirmed in east of England

Five new people have tested positive for the coronavirus in the east of England. Picture: Luciana Guerra/PA Wire

Coronavirus: GP practice closes surgery and follows up appointments by phone

Long Stratton Medical Partnership surgery on Swan Lane. The practice has introduced measures to protect patients from coronavirus. Picture: Google

Couple to sell £950,000 boutique hotel to move abroad

Burlington Berties, Sheringham, is for sale. Pic: Savills/Burlington Berties

Latest from the North Norfolk News

‘We’re not panicking’ - Coronavirus fears not enough to deter seaside town shoppers

Shoppers were still in Cromer High Street on Saturday, March 14, despite coronavirus fears. Pictures: David Bale

Norfolk’s PCC will ‘continue to serve’ as elections cancelled

Norfolk police and crime commisssioner Lorne Green. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

‘Overwhelming’ - Mother’s thanks as hundreds join Parkrun in memory of teenager

Annual Parkrun in memory of David Acott at Sheringham Park. Pictures: Janet Acott

Probe into Nazi symbol on village sign is closed by Norfolk Police

Graffiti, including the swastika, has been painted on signs and roads around the village of Gresham in north Norfolk. Picture: Supplied (name withheld)

Five Norfolk attractions named in national visitor experience awards

Sheringham Museum manager Lisa Little with the venue's chairman and co-founder Tim Groves. The seafront museum has won a VisitEngland Hidden Gem visitor experience award for the second consecutive time. Photo: Karen Bethell
Drive 24