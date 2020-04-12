Easter Sunday lockdown: How busy is the north Norfolk coast?

North Norfolk coast on lockdown on Easter Sunday,. This pictures shows Walcott beach. Pictures: David Bale Archant

People are heeding the government’s advice to stay at home with beaches and tourist spots virtually deserted on the north Norfolk coast.

North Norfolk coast on lockdown on Easter Sunday. This is Mundesley. Pictures: David Bale North Norfolk coast on lockdown on Easter Sunday. This is Mundesley. Pictures: David Bale

Beaches are especially quiet with just the odd dog walker venturing out on Easter Sunday.

A few people were out and about in Mundesley on another gloriously sunny day.

But Walcott was very quiet with just a few motorists stopping to enjoy the view.

North Norfolk coast on lockdown on Easter Sunday. No one in sight at Cart Gap beach. Pictures: David Bale North Norfolk coast on lockdown on Easter Sunday. No one in sight at Cart Gap beach. Pictures: David Bale

The car park at Cart Gap beach has been closed off to prevent motorists leaving their vehicles there and then walking on to the beach.

And Happisburgh Lighthouse was a pretty picture despite no visitors in sight.

And just as it was yesterday, the lockdown seems to be very well observed.

