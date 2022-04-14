YOUR SAY: How cost of living crisis has affected people in Cromer
- Credit: Daniel Hickey/Getty Images
Households are feeling the pinch as the cost of living crisis deepens across the UK.
Higher energy costs, record prices for petrol, inflation at the supermarket and rising taxes are all contributing to soaring monthly bills.
Reporter Daniel Hickey went to Cromer to ask people in the town about their concerns amid the biggest squeeze on household budgets in living memory.
Dionne Moore, 43, who lives in Gresham, said her main worry is the price of petrol.
"I've even considered buying myself an electric car. I used to fill my car for £45. Now I'm putting nearly £60 in there."
At home she uses a wood burner instead of electric heaters.
"Pre-lockdown, me and my partner would holiday three to four times a year, short breaks, but we won't be doing those now.
"You've got to make lifestyle changes," she said.
Sam Hall, from Cromer, said: "I'm surviving but it's going to get worse. All I can do is cut down. You have to be careful, especially with the gas.
"Turn it down a bit or don't turn it on at all."
Tina Jenner, 56, from Mundesley, said: "It's too expensive to live, especially when you can't find a job."
Her main concern was the price of groceries as the weekly shop has gone up so much.
"You have to try and bring some costs down and carry on living."
Elle Stevens, 21, who works in Cromer, said: "Getting to work is so expensive because of the petrol and diesel.
"I recently got a 1pc pay-rise at work but the price of everything else is rising so much it doesn't make much of a difference."
John Coote, 80, from Cromer, said: "I used to go to one supermarket, the Co-op, it would do me for all I needed.
"Now I have to go to different supermarkets to get the cheapest groceries. I have to get on the bus and go to Norwich," he said.
Kathleen English, 69, from Mundesley, said: "I'll have to stop using my car and go back to using the bus, but that means doing less shopping at one time."
Ms English and three friends would normally go out for afternoon tea and split the bill but that they have decided they won't be able do that anymore.
"We'll have to meet up in each other's houses for tea and a biscuit," she said.