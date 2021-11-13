'I want our community to be proud' - Q&A with Penny Spall

Penney Spall, who runs Penney’s flowers and craft centre in North Walsham. - Credit: Supplied by Penney Spall

We're shining a light on people who live or work in north Norfolk in a series of Q&As. this week we're featuring Penney Spall, 47, from North Walsham.

How would you best describe your job or role in the community?

I own and run Penney’s flowers and craft centre in North Walsham. It’s a little flower shop that sells flowers and handmade local items too. I opened the shop in July/August 2020 after being made redundant - to own a flower shop has always been my dream.

I also became a town councillor in July - I want to give back to North Walsham. I want people in the community to be proud of where they live and put North Walsham back on the map.

How long have you lived in North Walsham?

You may also want to watch:

I live in north Walsham and been here for the past four years, before that I lived for two years at Horsford, Norwich. I was from Essex before then, and I moved to Norfolk in 2014, bringing my two children too. Norfolk is so much different to Essex and wouldn’t want to live anywhere else now.

What would you do if you were mayor of your town or village for a day?

If I was mayor for the day I would get the townspeople together to celebrate what a great town we live in and celebrate the community we have.

What is your favourite local landmark?

My favourite landmark locally is North Walsham's St Nicholas Church. As I love how it’s the heart of the town and brings the town together. It's full of local history and we can't forget where we come from.

St Nicholas Church is at the heart of the North Walsham community. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY

What is your favourite pub in the area?

The White Swan in North Walsham. It has a lovely, friendly atmosphere. It holds quiz and bingo evenings, and during lockdown they started cooking roast dinners and delivering to the locals. Sunday roast from the White Swan has become a regular thing.

The White Swan in North Walsham. - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Which shops do you rely on?

I rely on local shops as they are run by local families and give you great customer service, and they are happy for your support and returning custom.

What is your favourite place to eat out?

When I go out to eat - which isn’t often as I work six days a week - I go to Dilham Cross Keys as they are a little village pub/restaurant and give you great service. It also has a friendly atmosphere.

What is a perfect day in north Norfolk for you?

My perfect day is having a drive out to Cromer and support business there, and enjoy an ice-cream on Cromer Pier.

Cromer Pier is a favourite landmark for many. - Credit: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Which places would you recommend to visitors?

I would recommend those hidden little shops, pubs etc as they are run by locals and they are all hidden treasures.

Who is your north Norfolk hero?

Are all those people that are helping the local community volunteering to help other people’s lives be much better.

What do you most love about north Norfolk?

The people, the open spaces, the wildlife and most of all the night skies, where you can watch the stars with no light pollution. You might even get to see the Northern Lights if you are at the right place at the right time.

The Northern Lights was seen off the north Norfolk coast recently. - Credit: Gareth Gabriel

And with a short drive either way you are at the sea side or woodland and walking through woods.

Would you like to be featured in a Q&A? Email stuart.anderson@archant.co.uk for more details.



