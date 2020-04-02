Three pay and display machines for Norfolk beauty spot

Three pay and display machines will be installed at Cley on the north Norfolk coast ahead of car parking charges being introduced.

Plans for two machines at the Cley Marshes visitor centre car park and one at the Beach Road car park were approved by North Norfolk council’s development committee on Thursday, April 2. The new set-up will to be monitored for 18 months.

In a report to the committee, officers said: “The proposed pay and display machines are acceptable in principle, and the introduction of parking charges does not require planning permission.

“There are however concerns that it could result in parking on surrounding public roads by people who chose to avoid paying for parking, which could have unacceptable highway safety and landscape impacts. A limited period permission would enable the situation to be monitored.”

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, all Norfolk Wildlife Trust visitor centres are currently closed.