Milk float musician gears up for fifth album launch

A north Norfolk musician who set a world record for driving an electric milk float is about to launch a new album - and he promises it will be something different.

Paul Thompson, who lives in Gresham, plans to release his fifth album called Lone Star on Saturday at Gresham Hall.

Mr Thompson has written a book of short stories based on the songs included, which were all written during the coronavirus lockdowns.

He previously drove his milk float called Bluebell from Norfolk to the Edinburgh Fringe, via Scotland's Highland and Islands, setting a record for 'longest journey by milk float'.

Mr Thompson said: "After writing a book about my milk float tour I started thinking about other ways I could combine my love of literature and music.

"Although I’ve been working professionally as a musician, I have a degree in creative writing, and have always written poetry and fiction.

"I came up with the idea of writing a short-story for each of the songs on my new album, and the stories have taken on a life of their own. It’s an exciting new direction for me, and I’ve already started writing the songs and stories for my next album."

To find out more about the book and the album, visit www.paulsmusic.co.uk