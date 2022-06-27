Optimistic painting 'Ukraine' to be auctioned for charity

Cromer-based artist Paul Robinson, who has created a new artwork called Ukraine, left. - Credit: Supplied by Paul Robinson

An optimistic vision of the end of the war in Ukraine is at the heart of a new artwork by Cromer's Paul Robinson.

Mr Robinson has created the piece, called Ukraine, after being commissioned by investment banking firm, Blackdown Partners. The firm is now actioning the piece off for the Disasters Emergency Committee's Ukraine appeal.

Cromer-based artist Paul Robinson's new artwork called Ukraine.

The artist said he did a lot of thinking before deciding on a subject for the 30x30 inch painting, which shows a family being reunited - a field of sunflowers and a deep blue sky reflecting the Ukrainian flag in the background.

Mr Robinson said: "When I was first asked to create this piece, I did a series of thumbnail drawings, with the war torn landscape in mind; smoke billowing from broken buildings, as seen in the horrific and shocking images we were all witnessing in the news.

"But I soon realised this was the wrong approach, and that it had be optimistic and full of hope.

"The colours of the Ukrainian flag were also vital in bringing it all together, with the family reunited in the foreground, showing the future when the war is over.

Cromer-based artist Paul Robinson, who has created a new artwork called Ukraine.

"Throughout the entire time I worked on this painting, I felt a huge sense of responsibility to create the best piece I possibly could, in the hope that the auction is a great success, and raises much needed funds to help the people of Ukraine."

Mr Robinson said the painting took about a month to finish - partly because of his method of layering oil paints an canvas - which takes time to dry.

An initial sketch for Paul Robinson's artwork called Ukraine.

Initial bids for the painting can be made through a silent auction - email events@black-ox.co.uk with 'silent auction' in the subject field.

Bids close on September 9, and then the highest bidder will be invited to The Business Magazine’s Thames Valley Deals Awards at Reading's Madjeski Stadium on November 3, where bidding will be reopened as a live auction. Visit businessmag.co.uk/companies/business-magazine-to-auction-original-oil-painting-ukraine to find out more.

Mr Robinson said after the auction he planned to produce a small number of prints of the artwork, and will donate the profits to the same charity.