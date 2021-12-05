Wildlife's beauty on show in upcoming exhibition

West Runton-based photographer Paul Richards and his photo 'Cheeky Hare' which will feature in an upcoming exhibition. - Credit: Supplied by Paul Richards

The beauty of British wildlife will go under the spotlight at an upcoming exhibition by West Runton-based photographer Paul Richards.

Mr Richards, a former countryside officer, will show a selection of his top shots at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley Marshes Visitor Centre from January 19 to February 1.

Mr Richards said: "I enjoy all genres of photography but my specialism is in wildlife photography - getting close to my subjects through fieldcraft skills accumulated by years of watching and working with wildlife.

"I particularly enjoy capturing simple aesthetic images of wild birds and animals and these images form the basis of my exhibition."

Mr Richards has been a finalist in three recent Bird Photographer of the Year competitions.

He will be at the centre throughout the exhibition to give advice to budding wildlife photographers.

*Would you like to submit your north Norfolk photos for publication? Email stuart.anderson@Archant.co.uk

Paul Richards, a photographer who lives at West Runton. - Credit: Paul Richards

'Simply stilt' by Paul Richards - Credit: Paul Richards

'Avocet - Now I see you' by Paul Richards - Credit: Paul Richards

'Chasing hares' by Paul Richards - Credit: Paul Richards

'Cheeky hare' by Paul Richards - Credit: Paul Richards

'Gannet portrait' by Paul Richards - Credit: Paul Richards



