Wildlife's beauty on show in upcoming exhibition
- Credit: Supplied by Paul Richards
The beauty of British wildlife will go under the spotlight at an upcoming exhibition by West Runton-based photographer Paul Richards.
Mr Richards, a former countryside officer, will show a selection of his top shots at the Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley Marshes Visitor Centre from January 19 to February 1.
Mr Richards said: "I enjoy all genres of photography but my specialism is in wildlife photography - getting close to my subjects through fieldcraft skills accumulated by years of watching and working with wildlife.
"I particularly enjoy capturing simple aesthetic images of wild birds and animals and these images form the basis of my exhibition."
Mr Richards has been a finalist in three recent Bird Photographer of the Year competitions.
He will be at the centre throughout the exhibition to give advice to budding wildlife photographers.
*Would you like to submit your north Norfolk photos for publication? Email stuart.anderson@Archant.co.uk
Most Read
- 1 Fury at bikers' who rode over dead seal pup
- 2 Bid to build 70-bed care home and 24 affordable houses
- 3 Your say: How would you improve Holt?
- 4 German filmmaker's 'love letter to Britain' features famous Norfolk show
- 5 'I'd throw a massive street party' - Q&A with Tracey Ringwood
- 6 Where and when you can park for free in north Norfolk this Christmas
- 7 School closed its doors for three days after Covid outbreak
- 8 Delving into north Norfolk's rich railway history with the U3A
- 9 Amelia Reynolds: 'I've learned to live a bit more in the present - enjoy the right now'
- 10 What's in a Broad? Delving beneath the surface of Norfolk's wonderful waterways