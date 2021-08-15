News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Stunning nature shots on display in exhibition

Stuart Anderson

Published: 2:00 PM August 15, 2021   
Paul Richards will have an exhibition of his wildlife photography at Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley Marshes Visitor Centre.

Paul Richards will have an exhibition of his wildlife photography at Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley Marshes Visitor Centre. - Credit: Paul Richards

Stunning images of Norfolk's wildlife will be featured in a new exhibition by a West Runton photographer. 

Paul Richards' work is to go on show at the  Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley Marshes Visitor Centre from August 18 to 31. 

Mr Richards, an ex-countryside officer who has been a finalist in three recent Bird Photographer of the Year Competitions, said: "I enjoy all genres of photography but my specialism is in wildlife photography where getting close to my subjects through field craft skills accumulated by years of watching and working with wildlife.

A cheeky hare portrait by Paul Richards'

A cheeky hare portrait by Paul Richards will be part of his exhibition of his wildlife photography at Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley Marshes Visitor Centre. - Credit: Paul Richards

"I particularly enjoy capturing simple aesthetic images of wild birds and animals and these images form the basis of my exhibition. 

A photo of a stilt by Paul Richards, which will be part of his exhibition of his wildlife photography at Norfolk

A photo of a stilt by Paul Richards, which will be part of his exhibition of his wildlife photography at Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley Marshes Visitor Centre. - Credit: Paul Richards

"I spent my youth and much of my working life watching and enjoying nature. Now I am lucky enough to spend more of my spare time photographing nature on the doorstep and further afield as I often venture off to wilderness areas in my camper in search of adventure."

To see more of Mr Richards' work, visit www.pronature.co.uk.

A Gannet portrait by Paul Richards' exhibition

A Gannet portrait by Paul Richards' will be part of his exhibition of his wildlife photography at Norfolk Wildlife Trust Cley Marshes Visitor Centre. - Credit: Paul Richards



