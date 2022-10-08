News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Dad and daughter's marathon effort nets over £26,000

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:00 AM October 8, 2022
Paul Healy, from Overstrand, and his daughter Phillipa

Paul Healy, from Overstrand, and his daughter Phillipa Abruzzese, running the 2022 London Marathon. - Credit: Supplied

It was a father-daughter bonding exercise with a little more leg work than usual. 

Paul Healy, 73, from Overstrand, has successfully taken on the London Marathon with his daughter Phillipa Abruzzese, 40, who lives in Rushden in Northamptonshire. 

And making it over the finish line in the October 3 event was not the duo's only achievement - they also raised £26,644 for the terminal illness charity Marie Curie.

Paul Healy, from Overstrand, running the 2022 London Marathon. 

Paul Healy, from Overstrand, running the 2022 London Marathon. - Credit: Supplied

Mr Healy said he was exhausted, but delighted after making it around the 26.2 mile route in what was his first-ever marathon. 

He said: “At the end of last year, my daughter Philippa and I decided to run the London Marathon.

"She was coming up to her 40th birthday and wanted to do something special, and I was 73, with two replacement knees and a replacement hip.    

"The nine months training was tough and takes over your life and the longest distance I had run during training was 10 miles, so I was apprehensive to say the least."

Phillipa Abruzzese after finishing the 2022 London Marathon. 

Phillipa Abruzzese after finishing the 2022 London Marathon. - Credit: Supplied

Mr Healy said the cheers and encouragement of the spectators along the route was "unbelievable".

He said: "It lifted me to run all the way to Tower Bridge - 13 miles - and the sight and noise of the crowd was something I will never forget.

"This was the toughest physical thing that I have ever done but one of the most rewarding and to run it with my daughter was fantastic.”

Helen Chapman, community fundraiser for Marie Curie in Norfolk, thanked Mr Healy and Ms Abruzzese for their efforts. 

She said: "They are an amazing father and daughter duo who undertook one of the biggest challenges of their lives and raised an absolutely phenomenal amount of money.

"We are truly humbled as an organisation to have this kind of support. We are always looking for more people to take on these types of challenges so if anyone would like to find out more about how they can support us please do get in touch.”


