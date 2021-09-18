Tribute shows planned in memory of Paul Eastwood

Published: 6:30 AM September 18, 2021

Two tribute shows in memory of Paul Eastwood will take place at Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre. - Credit: Trevor George Entertainment

The life of entertainer Paul Eastwood will be celebrated in a show coming to one of the venues he was famous for - Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre.

Eastwood died in an accident when he fell from a balcony at his home in Buckinghamshire in July. He had become a well-known face in Norfolk having headlined the Cromer Pier show three times and appearing in the Thursford Christmas Spectacular four times.

The tribute shows will take place on October 31 at 2pm and 7.30pm and money raised will go to the neuro intensive care unit at the John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford, a cause that was close to his family's heart for the treatment he received there.

A spokesman for the show said: "As a theatre favourite and a part of the fabric of the Pavilion Theatre, it seemed the obvious place to celebrate laughter, joy and comedy in a fitting tribute to the man that has brought joy to so many during his illustrious career."



