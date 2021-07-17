News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Punter launches petition backing local pub after noise complaints

Author Picture Icon

Noah Vickers

Published: 8:31 AM July 17, 2021    Updated: 9:17 AM July 17, 2021
Terry Want at the Red Lion pub

Terry Want has mounted a defence of his local pub, the Red Lion. Here he is pictured with a petition of support for its live music licence. - Credit: Terry Want

A Norfolk pub punter has launched a campaign to defend it from a potential threat to its live music licence.

Terry Want has started a petition to protect the Red Lion pub in his home village of Coltishall, after he heard that complaints had been sent to Broadland District Council (BDC) about excessive noise during its Sunday afternoon live music sessions. 

The petition has so far attracted almost 600 signatures, with a further 40 signatures recorded on a piece of paper inside the pub. 

Mr Want said: “I live literally 75m from the front door of the pub. I got to hear about the complaints so I put a letter of support in.

Red Lion pub in Coltishall

The Red Lion pub in Coltishall - Credit: Terry Want

“I also work shifts, so some afternoons when I’m lying in bed to go on a night shift, I can hear the music.

“Where we live in Coltishall, there’s always people cutting hedges, motorbikes roaring up the street, so I really can’t see there being a problem.”

You may also want to watch:

Mr Want said the support his petition had received had been “beyond expectations”.  

“I just think for anybody to take a pub on, emerging from out of the Covid period, is extremely brave and I think the local community should be behind any business,” he added. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Council votes to object to 18m 5G mast due to highway safety
  2. 2 Major supermarkets set out rules for shoppers after July 19
  3. 3 New loo uses no water, power or chemicals
  1. 4 Car ends up in a ditch following a crash on the A149
  2. 5 Injured treated at scene as two-car crash shuts main road
  3. 6 7 of the best circular walks on the Norfolk coast
  4. 7 See new upside-down house made to blend in with 'street of gold'
  5. 8 'We are coming home' - Light railway ready to return on July 19
  6. 9 Accident on A140 near pub as holiday traffic builds in Norfolk
  7. 10 'A zest for life' - Tributes to popular rugby player, 44

The pub is run by Sarah Haines-Allen, who took on the lease in August 2020. 

Sarah Haines-Allen in her pub, the Red Lion

Sarah Haines-Allen in her pub, the Red Lion - Credit: Terry Want

“All I’m asking for is [to have live music] between the hours of four and seven on Sunday afternoon, that’s all I’m asking for,” she said. 

“It’s the only thing that’s paying the rent, because I’m not a food pub any more, I am the only wet-sale pub around, so I try to make a go of it just selling beer.

"Obviously Sunday afternoons are what make me by best income, to keep the pub going and pay the rent.”

A BDC spokesperson said: “The licence for the Red Lion remains unchanged and we have no plans to review the licence in terms of noise control. We have been investigating complaints of noise from live music and have been working with the Landlord to resolve the problem.”

They added, however: “The investigation is ongoing, and no decisions have been made yet as to possible enforcement.”

Campaign
Business
Council
Wroxham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The newly-constructed ramp at Wells-next-the-Sea.

Two fishermen were rescued off north Norfolk coast

James Weeds

Author Picture Icon
Winibees bakery in Sheringham

In the pink: New 'sugar coated' cake shop opens

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The crashed UFO at a Mundesley quarry.

Giant UFO crash lands in Norfolk seaside village for filming of Roswell...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Sunrise at Holkham Beach. Picture: Neal Trafankowski / iWitness24

Visit Norfolk

Norfolk beach named as one of Britain's best picnic spots

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus