One of town’s last greenfield sites could become 54 homes

Paston Park, off Station Road, North Walsham, could be given over to housing. Picture: Google StreetView Archant

One of the largest remaining open spaces in North Walsham could be given over to 54 new homes.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Paston Foundation wants to develop Paston Park, the open field next to Victory Swim and Fitness Centre off Station Road.

The foundation has applied to North Norfolk District Council for the go-ahead to develop the 3.8 hectare (9.4 acre) site with a mix of two, three and four-bedroom homes.

In its application, the foundation said money made from selling the site would be invested into education in North Walsham and its surroundings.

It said: “The proceeds from the sale of the development site will be reinvested in supporting the provision of education facilities and services specifically in the 11 to 19 age group, within its overall policy of supporting secondary education institutions across north-east Norfolk.”

The Victory Swim and Fitness Centre, which is near the land. Photo: Colin Finch The Victory Swim and Fitness Centre, which is near the land. Photo: Colin Finch

Site access would be via new road off Station Road. Areas of open space would front onto Station Road and run along the north and eastern edge of the site, and there would also be a village green in the middle of the houses.

There would be 24 houses (45pc of the total) classed as ‘affordable’ - provided below market prices to households who cannot afford to buy or rent a home which meets their needs on the open market.

Most of the homes would be two storey, but there would be bungalows along the north-western boundary, in line with a neighbouring development in Oak Road. The new estate would include 112 parking spaces.

The foundation already leases the south-east corner of the site to the district council, where the Victory Swimming and Fitness Centre is located.

An online ‘public exhibition’ was run during April, and the feedback was that while 45pc was a “good” proportion of affordable housing, there were concerns it would not actually happen if the site was sold.

Most people who commented also said the town did not need any more housing, and some concerns were raised over the current state of Station Road and the safety of its footpaths for children using the leisure centre.

Plans for the new estate have already been in the works for a couple of years.

The charity originally wanted to fill the park with 76 homes, which would have left little green space, so a new design was drawn up.