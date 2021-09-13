News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Event raise awareness of horses, cyclists and walkers on roads

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:32 PM September 13, 2021   
Horserider Louise Pegg (right) who is petitioning to lower the national speed limit on the narrow Hy

File photo of horse riders on a rural Norfolk road - Credit: Mark Bullimore

Horse riders, cyclists and pedestrians will take part in a procession between two villages in north Norfolk to highlight the need for motorists to pass wide and slow.

Karen Babbage, a horse rider from Briston, said the event was part of a national campaign that would take place on Sunday, September 19.

Mrs Babbage said: "We want to raise awareness of the need to pass slow and give space. The number of horses being hit on roads is increasing year on year and those are just the ones being reported. I've lived in Briston for the past 20 years and in the last two years I've had more incidents that ever before.

"There have been two incidents this year in Norfolk - one in Fakenham and one in Hingham where the horse was sadly killed." 

The event will start at 11am at the Briston Pavilion in Stone Beck Lane, and proceed to Corpusty, and anyone is welcome to take part.

You may also want to watch:

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cromer Pier.

Rare closure of Cromer Pier planned for private event

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
File photo of the Old Hall Inn at Sea Palling, when it was operating as a pub. 

Council investigates village sex club after complaints

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
View of Brancaster Staithe from Barrow Common Photo: Ron Graham

Revealed: The 10 most expensive villages in Norfolk

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Sea Challenger from A2Sea installing turbines at the Dudgeon offshore wind farm. Picture: Roar Linde

Norfolk windfarm base revealed - but one community loses out

Anthony Carroll

person