Event raise awareness of horses, cyclists and walkers on roads

Published: 5:32 PM September 13, 2021

Horse riders, cyclists and pedestrians will take part in a procession between two villages in north Norfolk to highlight the need for motorists to pass wide and slow.

Karen Babbage, a horse rider from Briston, said the event was part of a national campaign that would take place on Sunday, September 19.

Mrs Babbage said: "We want to raise awareness of the need to pass slow and give space. The number of horses being hit on roads is increasing year on year and those are just the ones being reported. I've lived in Briston for the past 20 years and in the last two years I've had more incidents that ever before.

"There have been two incidents this year in Norfolk - one in Fakenham and one in Hingham where the horse was sadly killed."

The event will start at 11am at the Briston Pavilion in Stone Beck Lane, and proceed to Corpusty, and anyone is welcome to take part.