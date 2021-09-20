'Pass slow and wide' horse procession held in north Norfolk

Published: 12:02 PM September 20, 2021

Horse riders and cart drivers taking part in a procession at Briston which was part of a national campaign to encourage drivers to pass slow and wide. - Credit: Supplied by Karen Babbage

Horse riders have taken part in a procession around Briston and Corpusty as part of a national campaign to raise awareness of the need to pass slow and wide.

Danita Zappia, Norfolk organiser, said the September 19 walk was to encourage motorists to be more aware of horses, as well as cyclists and pedestrians, on roads.

She said: "We have taken part in this event to make drivers aware of the need to pass horses wide and slow, whether they are being ridden or in a cart.

"Although most drivers already do this, some may not be aware, and this of course is in the Highway Code, so our aim is to highlight the problem horse riders have."

Ms Zappia said that in the past year 1,037 incidents on roads had been reported to the British Horse Society - which resulted on 80 horses dying and and the death of one person.

She said she wanted to thank everyone who took part, as well as the Briston Pavilion, the Explorers Bar and SJR Photography for supporting the event.