Two coastal towns to get park and ride - but another scheme dropped

Published: 11:00 AM July 8, 2021

Visitors to Cromer and Sheringham may soon be able to take advantage of a new park-and-ride scheme, but plans for a similar venture in Wells-next-Sea have stalled.

Sarah Bütikofer, North Norfolk District Council leader, announced plans in March to set up park-and-ride schemes in the three towns to help cope with an expected boom in domestic tourists due to ongoing travel restrictions and uncertainty about going abroad.

Mrs Bütikofer said the council expected it would soon be able to announce further details of the scheme for Sheringham and Cromer, but that a park-and-ride for Wells would not be moving ahead.

Sarah Butikofer, leader of North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Archant

She said: "We've worked really hard to find a solution in Wells because of the unique challenges they face there, but the problem is we can't get land in Wells. We had looked at land around schools, but those sites have other things happening over the summer months."

Mrs Bütikofer said the council had wanted to fund the scheme through the government's Covid-recovery 'Welcome Back Fund', but conditions around how the money could be used for had made the process more complicated than first thought.







