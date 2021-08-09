Village teens urged to 'express yourself' in contest

Published: 2:59 PM August 9, 2021

An 'Express Yourself In Mundesley' competition is being held for young people. - Credit: Colin Finch

Young people living in and around Mundesley have been encouraged to get creative and express themselves in a new competition.

Mundesley Parish Council are running Express Yourself In Mundesley for children aged 11-16 over summer, which will be followed by an exhibition on September 5.

Entrants are asked to address the themes 'Covid and me', 'Friendship', 'Where I live' or 'What makes me happy' in one of four categories - photography, short story, poetry or art.

A council spokesman said: "The council wanted to do something for this age bracket to help them get out and about and help their mental wellbeing after the disruptive year they have had with their schooling, etcetera, because of Covid."

The competition is designed to be simple to enter - photos can be taken on any device, and different mediums can be used in the art category. There will be prizes for the winners of each of the four categories.

Entries must be received by August 27, and entry forms can be downloaded from www.mundesley-pc.gov.uk/events-2020