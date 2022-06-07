Long-serving Broads museum founder retires from role

A long-serving board member at the Museum of the Broads has stepped down from her role.

Pamela Masters served as a trustee of the Stalham attraction for 30 years, and for 18 of those she served as chairman.

Mrs Masters, who was formerly a television set designer and graphic artist, helped create the museum and its displays, which have informed thousands of visitors about the world-famous Norfolk and Suffolk broads.

She said: “It has been an extremely fulfilling experience as the museum has been a huge part of my life since I first became involved in 1992 and there have been major developments.

“When we started the venture it was hard to believe we would achieve the results that we now enjoy almost a third of a century later and the Friends and volunteers have been a great inspiration and support."

Pamela and Ian Masters at the Museum of the Broads. - Credit: Maurice Gray

Mrs Masters said the museum was entering a new era with new trustees having recently joined.

She said: "Now it feels like the right time for me to leave the board in extremely capable hands and I am happy that the museum is in good shape and supported by an amazing team of volunteers."

Pamela Masters hosting a visit by HRH Princess Anne at the museum. - Credit: Maurice Gray

Over the years the museum has hosted a visit from Princess Anne and has recently acquired adjoining property that has created much needed extra space for exhibits.



