Paddle boarders cross English Channel for RNLI

PUBLISHED: 14:43 08 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:43 08 January 2020

Crewman Lewis Gray and friend Charlie Graham-Ward presenting the beacon to the crew of RNLI Sheringham. Picture: Chris Taylor Photography

Archant

Two men crossed the English Channel on paddle boards during hot weather and raised £5000 for the RNLI in Sheringham.

The money paid for a beacon that will be used by the crew in training.

Lewis Gray, a crewman with RNLI Sheringham, and his friend Charlie Graham-Ward set out from Dungeness in Kent at 5am on July 6 last year, when the temperature was 22C.

Six hours and 30 miles later they arrived in Boulogne in France. After a well-earned pint, they returned the same way.

The pair presented the beacon to RNLI Sheringham on January 5, and Mr Gray said "It was quite a tricky journey across some of the busiest shipping lanes in the world, however we were most grateful to Full Throttle Charters, from Rye, East Sussex, who provided the safety boat and crew to navigate our way across the channel in a relatively small weather window."

