Owners will offer bed and breakfast at 17th century Jacobean hall

Edingthorpe Hall could offer bed and breakfast to guests. Picture: NNDC planning documents Archant

Fancy waking up in a 17th century Jacobean hall and having your breakfast while enjoying the view?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The owners of Edingthorpe Hall in north Norfolk have applied for a change of use at the site to include bed and breakfast in the wording.

You may also want to watch:

A design and access statement, which was submitted with the plans to North Norfolk District Council, states: "Edingthorpe Hall is a large family dwelling, and it is the owners' intention to convert the building into a bed and breakfast building, inclusive of family accommodation in the annex building (also known as the Coach House). They are planning to upgrade to current building standards, for safe access and circulation."

The plans also include a new two-storey annexe, the installation of an external staircase, and a single-storey link extension. The hall dates back to the early 1600s and was built on over half an acre of land.