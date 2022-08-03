News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Gallery

Village fair draws hundreds to coast

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:39 AM August 3, 2022
The tea ladies at the Overstrand Village Fair. 

The tea ladies at the Overstrand Village Fair. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

Fun was had and games were played as the annual Overstrand Village Fair returned to the north Norfolk coast. 

Village folk were joined by droves of visitors staying in the area for the family event, which featured stalls, classic vehicle displays and much more. 

'Bash the rat' at the Overstrand Village Fair. 

'Bash the rat' at the Overstrand Village Fair. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

A spokesman for the fair said: "It was a great day, despite the weather - truly a wonderful old school village vibe here in Overstrand with some brilliant participation.

"There was a spot of rain but spirits remained undampened.

"Flower-covered nymphs poured tea, sandwiches sold out, tombola prizes were won, and arts and crafts stalls flaunted their many fabulous wares.

A craft marquee at the Overstrand Village Fair. 

A craft marquee at the Overstrand Village Fair. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

"Families enjoyed the old school games on offer, coconuts got shy, music washed across the sports club, and the 'Grand National' was won several times."

Cromer Pier mascot Claude the Crab was among the characters there meeting children and taking part in the fun. 

A craft stall at the Overstrand Village Fair. 

A craft stall at the Overstrand Village Fair. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

A Model T Ford and tractor at the Overstrand Village Fair. 

A Model T Ford and tractor at the Overstrand Village Fair. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

Classic cars at the Overstrand Village Fair. 

Classic cars at the Overstrand Village Fair. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

Claude the Crab and Debs Lewis at the Overstrand Village Fair.

Claude the Crab and Debs Lewis at the Overstrand Village Fair. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

Song bird Madeline Hudson at the Overstrand Village Fair. 

Song bird Madeline Hudson at the Overstrand Village Fair. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

The teddy bear stall at the Overstrand Village Fair. 

The teddy bear stall at the Overstrand Village Fair. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

Manning the coconut shy at the Overstrand Village Fair. 

Manning the coconut shy at the Overstrand Village Fair. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

Games in the rain at the Overstrand Village Fair. 

Games in the rain at the Overstrand Village Fair. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

Making candles at the Overstrand Village Fair. 

Making candles at the Overstrand Village Fair. - Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

A meteor during the Perseid meteor shower seen over Happisburgh lighthouse, Norfolk.

Skygazing

Meteor shower with 'fireballs' one of two to peak this week

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
North Norfolk District Council is hosting a Battle of the Beaches contest. 

'Battle of the Beaches' contest to decide north Norfolk's favourite

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Motorists could face delays on Norfolk's roads due to roadworks. Picture shows the A11. Picture: Son

Norfolk Live News

Amber traffic warning issued amid expected weekend travel disruption

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
xxx_01_holtroad_felbrigg_jul22

'Rarely available' cottage in National Trust estate up for auction

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon