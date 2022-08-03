Gallery
Village fair draws hundreds to coast
- Credit: Supplied by Bruce Stratton
Fun was had and games were played as the annual Overstrand Village Fair returned to the north Norfolk coast.
Village folk were joined by droves of visitors staying in the area for the family event, which featured stalls, classic vehicle displays and much more.
A spokesman for the fair said: "It was a great day, despite the weather - truly a wonderful old school village vibe here in Overstrand with some brilliant participation.
"There was a spot of rain but spirits remained undampened.
"Flower-covered nymphs poured tea, sandwiches sold out, tombola prizes were won, and arts and crafts stalls flaunted their many fabulous wares.
"Families enjoyed the old school games on offer, coconuts got shy, music washed across the sports club, and the 'Grand National' was won several times."
Cromer Pier mascot Claude the Crab was among the characters there meeting children and taking part in the fun.