Dog owners flock to Overstrand for return of annual festival

Gallery

From left, Autum, James and Zara Whitehouse with their dog Sparky, who won Best In Show at the Overstrand Together Fun Dog Show. - Credit: Overstrand Together

Scores of pooches ranging from Great Danes to tiny puppies were wagging their tails with joy at the return of the Overstrand Together Fun Dog Show.

The show - which was last held in 2019 - saw £1,100 raised for events and clubs around the village.

Julie Arrowsmithm from the group Overstrand Togetherm said a highlight was the awarding of the first Mickey Sewell Perpetual Cup, won by a red setter rescue called Daisy and her owner Hilary Peatfield, from Overstrand.

Mrs Sewell was the founder and main organiser of the village's annual dog show for many years.

Ms Arrowsmith said she was thrilled with the turn-out to the event, which was hosted by Paul Hensby of Poppyland Radio.

She said: "We had over 170 dogs, with over 400 class entries - there were dogs everywhere.

"The fun agility section was really great, with lots of dogs and owners having a go and making a donation to the Cinnamon Trust, who had a stall at the event."

Shauna Richardson with her dog Bob at the Overstrand Together Fun Dog Show. - Credit: Overstrand Together

Helen Boast, centre, and colleagues Anna and Darol from Cromer Vets, who sponsored and judged the event. - Credit: Supplied by Overstrand Together

Dogs and their owners mingle at the Overstrand Together Fun Dog Show. - Credit: Overstrand Together

A pooch navigates an obstacle course at the Overstrand Together Fun Dog Show. - Credit: Overstrand Together

Henri Martin with his dog Wolfie, winner of a Golden Oldie award and runner-up for Best in Show - at the Overstrand Together Fun Dog Show. - Credit: Overstrand Together

Peat Searles, left, and Hilary Peatfield with their rescue dog Daisy. Daisy won the Mickey Sewell Perpetual Cup, presented by Ms Sewell's brother John Warren, right, at the Overstrand Together Fun Dog Show. - Credit: Overstrand Together

Paul Cullen and his dog Fanny at the Overstrand Together Fun Dog Show. - Credit: Overstrand Together



