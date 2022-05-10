Gallery
Dog owners flock to Overstrand for return of annual festival
- Credit: Overstrand Together
Scores of pooches ranging from Great Danes to tiny puppies were wagging their tails with joy at the return of the Overstrand Together Fun Dog Show.
The show - which was last held in 2019 - saw £1,100 raised for events and clubs around the village.
Julie Arrowsmithm from the group Overstrand Togetherm said a highlight was the awarding of the first Mickey Sewell Perpetual Cup, won by a red setter rescue called Daisy and her owner Hilary Peatfield, from Overstrand.
Mrs Sewell was the founder and main organiser of the village's annual dog show for many years.
Ms Arrowsmith said she was thrilled with the turn-out to the event, which was hosted by Paul Hensby of Poppyland Radio.
She said: "We had over 170 dogs, with over 400 class entries - there were dogs everywhere.
"The fun agility section was really great, with lots of dogs and owners having a go and making a donation to the Cinnamon Trust, who had a stall at the event."