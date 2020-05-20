Air ambulance swoops in for rescue near coast
PUBLISHED: 14:25 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 14:35 20 May 2020
Archant
Medics flew to the rescue after a man was injured on the north Norfolk coast.
The East Anglian Air Ambulance and a road ambulance were called to an address in The Londs, a road near the beach in Overstrand, just before midday today (Wednesday, May 20).
A spokesman from the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We sent an ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance to The Londs in Overstrand after receiving reports that a man had suffered injuries at around 11.50am today.”
The injured man was treated him at the scene before being taken by road to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and care.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.