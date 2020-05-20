Air ambulance swoops in for rescue near coast

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has attended an incident in Overstrand. Picture: Archant Archant

Medics flew to the rescue after a man was injured on the north Norfolk coast.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The East Anglian Air Ambulance has attended an incident in Overstrand. Picture: Archant The East Anglian Air Ambulance has attended an incident in Overstrand. Picture: Archant

The East Anglian Air Ambulance and a road ambulance were called to an address in The Londs, a road near the beach in Overstrand, just before midday today (Wednesday, May 20).

A spokesman from the East of England Ambulance Service said: “We sent an ambulance and the East Anglian Air Ambulance to The Londs in Overstrand after receiving reports that a man had suffered injuries at around 11.50am today.”

The injured man was treated him at the scene before being taken by road to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for further assessment and care.