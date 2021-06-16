Covid memorial to be created - but it will disappear after four hours

Published: 12:41 PM June 16, 2021

A labyrinth will be drawn in the sand on Overstrand beach from midday on June 24 and will be in place for around four hours until it is washed away by the rising tide. - Credit: Michael J.B. Green

A memorial to those who died during the Covid pandemic and for whom life has changed forever is being created on a North Norfolk beach.

The labyrinth will be drawn in the sand on Overstrand beach from midday on June 24 and will be in place for around four hours until it is washed away by the rising tide.

Members of the public are being invited to visit the temporary installation to walk the labyrinth and to write messages and the names of loved ones around the edge.

There will also be a performance by local poet Peter Pegnall, who has been commissioned to write a piece, especially for the event.

People walking a labyrinth on Overstrand beach - Credit: Michael J.B. Green

The memorial has been organised by Mary Green and Cynthia Byers, who began creating labyrinths at Overstrand last Autumn.

The difference between a labyrinth and a maze is that mazes have multiple paths, not all of which will lead to the centre while labyrinths have a single continuous path that will always lead to the centre.

Mazes rely on logical thinking to complete but trust the path of a labyrinth and you will always find the centre.

Cynthia Byers and Mary Green drawing out a labyrinth on Overstrand beach. - Credit: Michael J.B. Green

Mrs Green said: "We decided we would put a labyrinth on the beach each month from last September when the pandemic was hotting up again. We just laid it out for people to walk and we invited them to leave words around the edge."

She said since starting the project the pair had received lots of supportive comments from beachgoers.

Mrs Green said: "Someone described it as a little beacon of hope for people in the area for people to walk.

"The whole thing has been created due to the pandemic, we felt that as we come out of lockdown for many people that's going to be a relief but for many people, that's not going to happen.

"So on June 24th, we are going to do a Celtic three spiral labyrinth and put 1,500 stones around the edge and then Peter Pegnall is going to read a poem commissioned for the occasion."

Following the event on June 24, there will be an exhibition at The Belfry Centre in Overstrand looking back on the various labyrinths which have been drawn on the beach during the pandemic.







