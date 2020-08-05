Search

Nursing home staff aim to ‘step up for dementia’ and clock 10 million steps

PUBLISHED: 12:41 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:01 05 August 2020

Staff at Overbury House in Wroxham are planning to walk a combined total of 10 million steps over three months for charity. Picture: Healthcare Homes

Archant

Staff at a north Norfolk nursing home are hoping to complete a massive feat - they want to walk a combined total of 10 million steps over three months.

About 60 people who work at Overbury House in Staitheway Road, Wroxham are contributing as part of the Alzheimer’s Society’s ‘Step up for Dementia’ challenge.

Staff members are wearing pedometers when at work in August, September and October, logging their steps and adding them to the home’s cumulative total.

Alison Hilditch, home manager, said they hoped to raise £2,000 to donate to Dementia UK, and go towards the purchase of an interactive sensory ‘rainbow table’, which is designed to provide stimulation and activities for people living with dementia.

She said: “We have our pedometers ready and are all really excited about taking on this challenge, which will be a real test for our staff.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to all come together as a team to make a positive difference for the Alzheimer’s Society and also bring some fantastic new technology into our home, for the benefit of our residents.

“Many of the residents at the home live with the condition, so staff work to develop new and innovative ways of supporting their wellbeing.

“We intend to involve our residents, talking to them about our steps each day and celebrating each milestone we reach.

“It’s a huge challenge but one we all feel very passionate about.”

The rainbow table is described a “very versatile piece of equipment” which can work as a tabletop for games, and can also be used to play videos, music and host video calls.

The Alzheimer’s Society is a care and research charity for people with dementia and their carers.

Ms Hilditch said she hoped the community would get behind the team and support their efforts, donating what they could towards the worthy causes.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/jd55c6-step-up-for-dementia.

