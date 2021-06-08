News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Town locals to star in Norfolk take on classic play

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:42 AM June 8, 2021   
The new Our Town drama will focus on the characters of people of historic Sheringham

The new Our Town drama will focus on the characters of people of historic Sheringham. - Credit: Sheringham Museum

People in Sheringham can get involved in a new drama about their historic home town.

Our Town is a reworking of a classic play - the original focused on the cranky characters of Grover's Town in America between 1901 and 1913.

This version is being given a home town setting by Sheringham Little Theatre – and casting sessions this weekend are looking to find actors to play the parts of townspeople.

About a dozen locals will join a six-strong professional cast for the show which runs from August 7-14.

Our Town was penned by Thornton Wilder in 1938, and was later staged on Broadway and televised film version starring Paul Newman.

The Sheringham version is a “warm and gentle look” at the local townsfolk, covering all generations and the relationships between individuals and families, said theatre director Debbie Thompson.

Marcus Romer, the play's director, said: ”The players need to be 16 or over, but can be of all abilities.

“They will be using Norfolk accents and the story covers all aspects of life from birth, and love to marriage and death.

“We have already had a good response from people keen to take part, but there is room for more – and for people wanting to help backstage too.”

Richard Batson / SLT

 Marcus Romer, who will direct our Town at Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Richard Batson / SLT

Casting sessions are being held at the theatre on Sunday June 13 from 11-1am and 2-4pm. There will be rehearsals in July.

The theatre is also looking for pictures of Sheringham shops and street scenes from the early part of the 1900s to help with publicising the project.

Adults and young people interested in getting involved should email Debbie at debbie@sheringhamlittletheatre.com.

Films resume at Maltings

The Wells Maltings has resumed its film programme. The venue's auditorium can seat 51 at the current level of social distancing and measures including face coverings and contact tracing remain in place. 

At 7pm on Thursday, July 10 Judas and the Black Messiah will be screened - a 2021 film revolving around the infiltration of the Black Panther Party by an FBI Agent.

The Sound of Metal will be shown on June 12, also from 7pm. Visit www.wellsmaltings.org.uk for full listings. 


Sheringham News

