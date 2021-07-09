Rehearsals start for play showcasing seaside town life

Gallery

Published: 12:01 PM July 9, 2021

Some of the cast and crew of our town at Sheringham Little Theatre take a break from rehearsals. - Credit: Richard Batson/ SLT

A drama celebrating the highs and lows of everyday town life has begun rehearsals at Sheringham Little Theatre.

The play, called Our Town, sees a combined community and professional cast capturing the smiles and tears that map people’s encounters with birth, love, marriage, life and death.

It is a classic, award-winning play originally set in small town America, but given a Norfolk seaside flavour by director Marcus Romer.

He said: "It charts how the locals deal with the ups and downs of life. It is heart-warming and shows what it is to be alive - and why people need to make the most of, and celebrate, the moments that make up a life, which is very fitting after the year we have just had."

Action is set in the early years of the 1900s, with the roles including the local doctor, newspaper editor, milkman and undertaker. The play is narrated by a stage manager character played by Suffolk actor Howard Saddler who recently starred in the drama Two at the theatre.

The show runs from August 7-14, for more information and tickets visit www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com.

Rehearsals are under way for Sheringham Little Theatre's production of Our Town. From left, director Marcus Romer, Steve Tuck as Constable Warren, and David Robinson and Mr Webb. - Credit: Richard Batson/ SLT

Thelma Torr as Mrs Soames. - Credit: Richard Batson/ SLT

David Robinson as Mr Webb the newspaper editor. - Credit: Richard Batson/ SLT

Marcus Romer, director. - Credit: Richard Batson/ SLT

Steve Tuck as Constable Warren. - Credit: Richard Batson/ SLT



