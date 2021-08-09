News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'Thanks to everyone' - fundraising means crucial op for Oscar, 14

Author Picture Icon

Sabrina Johnson

Published: 7:10 PM August 9, 2021   
Oscar Branston-Tilley (top left), with his mum Jodie and brothers Blake and Flynn

Oscar Branston-Tilley (top left), with his mum Jodie and brothers Blake and Flynn, who has pectus excavatum and needs an operation to have a metal bar put in his chest. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2021

The family of a teenager who needed to raise several thousand pounds to pay for a much-needed chest operation have thanked the community for its support. 

Oscar Branston-Tilley, 14, from Northrepps, has pectus excavatum, a condition where a person's breastbone is sunk into their chest.

The condition causes Oscar breathing difficulties, has affected his quality of life and has meant he has had to stop playing sport.

Since 2020 he and his family have been trying to raise more than £10,000 to pay for him to have an operation to lift his sternum.

Now, after months of fundraising and generous donations from the community including Cromer Children's Charity, Oscar is to have the operation at a London hospital on August 10.

You may also want to watch:

Jodie Branston-Tilley said: "Thank you to everybody in Cromer and worldwide who has helped us along the way.

"Cromer has been so supportive and we wouldn't have been able to do it without everybody who has helped us."

Most Read

  1. 1 Vintage clothes fill shop that has been vacant for 20 years
  2. 2 Another one! Is this Norfolk's latest Banksy artwork?
  3. 3 Look to the skies! Aircraft that can be seen over Norfolk
  1. 4 Two rescued after being cut off by the tide
  2. 5 Student speechless after finding mammoth tooth as big as a human hand
  3. 6 Village fury over 'unacceptable' roadworks plan
  4. 7 Hundreds affected by north Norfolk power cuts
  5. 8 The great outdoors: how alfresco dining has helped pubs battle back
  6. 9 Wanted man arrested on north Norfolk coast
  7. 10 The 39 Norfolk food firms with 0 or 1-star hygiene rating in past year
Cromer News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Brick-built chalet bungalow with patio doors opening onto a shaded sun terrace

Converted bungalow with 'wonderful' woodland views for sale

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Hannah Clark the owner and founder of The Scented barn which sells sustainable wax melts.

'Anything is possible': 21-year-old uses lockdown to launch business

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
A V20 boat being demonstrated by The Wheelyboat Trust in 2019, ahead of Poppy being secured.

Pioneering boat will make Norfolk coast more accessible

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon
The Three Horseshoes, Briston

Review

'It's about time you visited' - Why The Three Horseshoes scores top marks

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus