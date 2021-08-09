'Thanks to everyone' - fundraising means crucial op for Oscar, 14
- Credit: Archant 2021
The family of a teenager who needed to raise several thousand pounds to pay for a much-needed chest operation have thanked the community for its support.
Oscar Branston-Tilley, 14, from Northrepps, has pectus excavatum, a condition where a person's breastbone is sunk into their chest.
The condition causes Oscar breathing difficulties, has affected his quality of life and has meant he has had to stop playing sport.
Since 2020 he and his family have been trying to raise more than £10,000 to pay for him to have an operation to lift his sternum.
Now, after months of fundraising and generous donations from the community including Cromer Children's Charity, Oscar is to have the operation at a London hospital on August 10.
Jodie Branston-Tilley said: "Thank you to everybody in Cromer and worldwide who has helped us along the way.
"Cromer has been so supportive and we wouldn't have been able to do it without everybody who has helped us."
