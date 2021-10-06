News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New cancer centre to host open day

Stuart Anderson

Published: 1:56 PM October 6, 2021   
Meet the staff at north Norfolk's new £4.85m cancer centre

Part of the team at the North Norfolk Macmillan centre, from left, Anita Martins, Emma Smerdon, Chris Grayston, Roger Bracey and Wendy Marchant. - Credit: Supplied by Macmillan

The general public will soon have the chance to visit the new North Norfolk Macmillan Cancer Centre.

The £4.85m centre, at Cromer and District Hospital in Mill Road, will hold an open day on Saturday, October 16, from 10am to 1pm. 

The centre includes state-of-the-art facilities for patients undergoing chemotherapy or other treatments.

A spokesman said: "Visitors will also be able to see the new bespoke artwork created by local artist Eloise O'Hare which has been incorporated in the design to produce a suitable environment for those attending the centre.

Work is nearing completion of the £4.8m cancer centre at Cromer Hospital, which begin treating patients from mid-August.

Work is nearing completion of the £4.8m cancer centre at Cromer Hospital, which begin treating patients from mid-August. - Credit: Macmillan Cancer Support

"There is no need to book for the day but we do ask that all visitors wear a mask and sanitise their hands on entry to the hospital property signed North Norfolk Macmillan Cancer Centre, following NHS guidance for healthcare property."

The  facility opened for patients on September 13, and its official opening will take place on October 15.

Cromer News

