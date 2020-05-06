Search

Advanced search

Video

Online launch for poignant film born and shot at Sheringham

PUBLISHED: 15:53 06 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 06 May 2020

The team filming After The Sea at Sheringham. Pictures: Tom Leatherbarrow

The team filming After The Sea at Sheringham. Pictures: Tom Leatherbarrow

Archant

A short film about mental health that was shot in Sheringham has been released online.

A scene from After The Sea filmed on Sheringham beach. Pictures: Tom LeatherbarrowA scene from After The Sea filmed on Sheringham beach. Pictures: Tom Leatherbarrow

After The Sea was written and directed by Tom Leatherbarrow, while his brother Jamie, a mental health support worker, produced it.

The director said: “I have deep connections with Norfolk - my parents lived there for a period, and after my friend Sam died I spent a lot of time on Sheringham seafront while working at the Cley NWT visitor’s centre - which is how the film was born.”

It was due to be screened at Sheringham Little Theatre on Friday, May 1 with former North Norfolk MP Norman Lamb in attendance, followed by a Q&A, but it was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Instead, they hosted a Zoom conversation with Mr Lamb, which will be released shortly.

A scene from After The Sea filmed on Sheringham beach. Pictures: Tom LeatherbarrowA scene from After The Sea filmed on Sheringham beach. Pictures: Tom Leatherbarrow

Mr Leatherbarrow added: “The Sheringham screening was intended as a thank you to the local businesses and families that supported and helped us enormously during the filming process.

“We have also been conscious throughout our mental health campaigns to draw attention to rural and under-represented communities, as they are often hard-hit by mental illness, but without the resources or national attention to combat it.

“The film has now been released online, free for all, and we would love as many people in Norfolk to see it. We think it was particularly necessary to release at this time, when people’s mental health may be affected by lockdown, or people may be grieving in difficult conditions.”

The film, which was shot in 2017, is inspired by real-life events and provides a brief window into the devastation caused by losing a loved one to suicide, and hopes to contribute towards the ongoing public discussion on mental health.

Tom Leatherbarrow directing the filming of After The Sea at Sheringham seafront. Pictures: Tom LeatherbarrowTom Leatherbarrow directing the filming of After The Sea at Sheringham seafront. Pictures: Tom Leatherbarrow

The film premiered at Raindance Film Festival in Piccadilly Circus, London, and went on to screen at the BFI Southbank, as well as some other smaller festivals. It was also used to spearhead a series of workshops with the Cruse Bereavement Care charity, and screened at Samaritans’ events and inside the prison service at HMP Albany on the Isle Of Wight.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Pop-up takeaway pizza restaurant planned for seaside town

Plans for Mammoth Pizza in Sheringham. Picture: James Henman architect/ NNDC planning documents

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Bullying and anxiety found at care home already in special measures

Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Laughing kookaburra keeps owner company on lockdown walks

Kat Tate has been taking her kookaburra Siren along on her daily lockdown walk. Picture: Supplied by Kat Tate

Boy cycles 181 miles in 45 days to thank the NHS

Liam Kelly, nine, is biking 181 miles in 45 days for NHS Charities Together. Pictures: Sharon Kelly

Most Read

Pop-up takeaway pizza restaurant planned for seaside town

Plans for Mammoth Pizza in Sheringham. Picture: James Henman architect/ NNDC planning documents

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Bullying and anxiety found at care home already in special measures

Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Laughing kookaburra keeps owner company on lockdown walks

Kat Tate has been taking her kookaburra Siren along on her daily lockdown walk. Picture: Supplied by Kat Tate

Boy cycles 181 miles in 45 days to thank the NHS

Liam Kelly, nine, is biking 181 miles in 45 days for NHS Charities Together. Pictures: Sharon Kelly

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Online launch for poignant film born and shot at Sheringham

The team filming After The Sea at Sheringham. Pictures: Tom Leatherbarrow

Freemasons team up with Norfolk firm to provide PPE to community carers

Provincial grand master of Norfolk Freemasons Stephen Allen. Picture: Norfolk Freemasons

Seven out of 10 beaches won’t be patrolled by lifeguards this summer

RNLI plans just 70 lifeguarded beaches this summer, should the lockdown be lifted. Picture: RNLI

Could you stomach the ‘fry-up challenge’ for the NHS?

Michael Bidwell, from Cambridge, was the first person to undertake the 'challenge' at Sheringham's Tuckers Tucks In. Picture: Supplied by Bradlie Tucker

How to mark VE Day in north Norfolk

Sir Winston Churchill giving his familiar 'V' sign. 75 years ago the former Prime Minister declared the war with Germany was over. Picture: PA/PA Wire
Drive 24