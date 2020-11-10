North Norfolk artists move online for festive fair

Published: 7:15 PM November 10, 2020 Updated: 7:20 PM November 21, 2020

A group of artists and crafters whose traditional pre-Christmas craft fair has been cancelled due to the pandemic are holding the event online instead.

The Two Rivers Artists group, whose members are based in Neatishead and Barton Turf, are having their virtual festive fair over the November 14-15 weekend.

Paul Williams, a wood crafter, said: “We are Norfolk people with a passion for traditional skills and techniques making handcrafted gifts and products.

“By running their event online it enables you to shop and support local craft businesses from the comfort of your home.

“There are many unique, handcrafted, beautiful, quality products to tempt to you for special festive gifts that you can’t buy on the high street, whether it’s homeware or something more personal, there’s lots to enjoy.”

Products on offer will include art, basketware, cards, ceramics, clothing, craft, ironwork, jewellery, knitwear and photography.

To find out more, visit www.tworiversarts.co.uk.