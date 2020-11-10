Search

North Norfolk artists move online for festive fair

10 November, 2020 - 19:15
Paul Williams, a member of the Two Rivers Artists group, which is based in Neatishead and Barton Turf in the Norfolk Broads . Picture: Paul Williams

A group of artists and crafters whose traditional pre-Christmas craft fair has been cancelled due to the pandemic are holding the event online instead.

Works by the North Norfolk-based Two Rivers Artists are to go on sale via an online festive fair. Pictured left is hand-crafted steel seat by Jacky Wilton and right is a work in textiles by Penny Graham-Jones. Images: Two Rivers ArtistsWorks by the North Norfolk-based Two Rivers Artists are to go on sale via an online festive fair. Pictured left is hand-crafted steel seat by Jacky Wilton and right is a work in textiles by Penny Graham-Jones. Images: Two Rivers Artists

The Two Rivers Artists group, whose members are based in Neatishead and Barton Turf, are having their virtual festive fair over the November 14-15 weekend.

Paul Williams, a wood crafter, said: “We are Norfolk people with a passion for traditional skills and techniques making handcrafted gifts and products.

“By running their event online it enables you to shop and support local craft businesses from the comfort of your home.

“There are many unique, handcrafted, beautiful, quality products to tempt to you for special festive gifts that you can’t buy on the high street, whether it’s homeware or something more personal, there’s lots to enjoy.”

Products on offer will include art, basketware, cards, ceramics, clothing, craft, ironwork, jewellery, knitwear and photography.

To find out more, visit www.tworiversarts.co.uk.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

