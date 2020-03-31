Coronavirus: One man’s DIY help for delivery drivers

A small solution to ease the mileage on delivery folk. Bell-push on bin. Pictures: Terry Conquest Archant

A Mundesley man believes he has devised an easy way to help delivery drivers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Terry Conquest said: “It’s a simple way of slightly easing the pressure on the good folk who are delivering goods and letters during these testing times.

“Half way up my drive I have placed a cleaned and sterilised waste bin with a remote bell-push attached to the lid so that delivery folk can put parcels and letters in it or by it, if they are bulky and simply ring the bell to notify us of the delivery.

“Because we are at home there is no danger of goods being left out in any rain or for would-be thieves to help themselves to. There is no reason why groceries cannot be delivered to the side of the bin in a similar fashion.

“The system is working very well and everyone thinks it’s a good idea.”

