One in three jobs in North Norfolk at risk due to coronavirus

Nearly one in three jobs in North Norfolk is at risk due to coronavirus, according to new research.

The Royal Society of Arts and Manufacturing has released data showing which areas of the UK are at most or least risk of losing a large proportion of their jobs.

North Norfolk is in the top 20 highest risk areas with 31pc of jobs under threat.

The fresh analysis from the think-tank is based on the latest furloughing data from the Office of National Statistics and the jobs profile for each local authority.

Coastal and rural areas dominate the top 20 highest risk areas with Richmondshire in North Yorkshire at the top, with 35pc of jobs vulnerable, owing to its large hospitality and tourism sectors.

Meanwhile, areas with the highest proportion of jobs in the knowledge economy are least at risk. These are heavily concentrated in Oxbridge, London, and the capital’s commuter belt.

