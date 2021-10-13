Popular double act plan Cromer Pier return

Published: 12:52 PM October 13, 2021

A great Norfolk double act – Olly Day and Jonathan Wyatt back at Cromer Pier on Saturday October 23. - Credit: Courtesy of Olly Day

It was 30 years ago that one of Norfolk’s best-loved double acts performed together for the first time.

And now Olly Day and Jonathan Wyatt are looking forward to celebrating three decades of friendship, musical collaboration and banter with a special show at Cromer Pier's Pavilion Theatre on Saturday, October 23.

Olly Day and the Jonathan Wyatt Big Band in full flow on stage at Cromer Pier. - Credit: Courtesy of Olly Day

The pair plan to perform a range of swing hits from Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin to the big band-friendly tunes of Michael Buble.

Mr Day said: “I just can’t wait to stand on the stage again with the powerhouse of the Jonathan Wyatt Bing Band behind me.

“The theatre at Cromer has become my second home over the last nine years, and the audiences we get in for the Big Band show are second to none. I love it."

The duo normally put on a show ever year at the pier, but have not been able to since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Mr Wyatt added: “We all love working with Olly, we’ve been together for a long time now.

"Our annual Cromer concert has become a very special evening that brings out the best from the band. I am really looking forward to it – even despite all the ribbing he gives me."

The special guest is Rachel Baade, the resident singer at Potters Resort, where she duets each week with Mr Day in a 'Swing and Sway' set.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £22.50, available from the booking office on 01263 512495 or at www.cromerpier.co.uk.

Also coming up at the pier is the show Step inside the 60s, featuring the bands Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich and The Fortunes

Dozy Beaky Mick and Tich, who formed in the 1960s, will perform old hits including Bend It, Zabadak and The Legend Of Xanadu, while Birmingham band The Fortunes are remembered for classics including Caroline, Storm In A Teacup and You’ve Got Your Troubles.

The show takes place on October 24 at 8pm.

The pier will host a Bruce Springsteen tribute, The Sounds of Springsteen, on October 29, while an Elvis tribute show is on October 30.

A special tribute to Paul Eastwood, a former pier performer who died earlier this year, will take place on October 31.















