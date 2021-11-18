Hollywood star rides the Norfolk Lights Express
- Credit: Malcolm Robertson
A Hollywood star took a ride on the North Norfolk Railway (NNR).
Olivia Colman was spotted riding on the Norfolk Lights Express, which travels from Sheringham Station to Holt, on Thursday.
Malcolm Robertson, a volunteer of the North Norfolk Railway, said: "She was absolutely charming and it was really lovely to see her on the Norfolk Lights Express. Olivia was so kind, she even offered to help me take the picture when I was struggling to work out how to take a selfie. Hopefully she will have enjoyed her visit."
The Norfolk-born actor won an Emmy this year for her role in The Crown and is a former pupil of Gresham's School near Holt.
The Norfolk Lights Express will be taking people on a trip across the north Norfolk countryside until December 26.
Passengers get a chance to see the surroundings in a new light, as the illuminated train passers by several colourful dioramas during its trip from Sheringham to Holt.
Most Read
- 1 Opening date of £12.7m leisure centre revealed
- 2 Fighter jets to fly over Norfolk in tribute to fallen servicemen
- 3 North Norfolk village named one of the prettiest in the UK
- 4 Split views over plans for 350 homes on town's outskirts
- 5 North Norfolk brewery wins award for its first-ever lager
- 6 Banksy's Cromer crabs to stay put, council confirms
- 7 BBC Look East presenter Amelia Reynolds reveals cancer diagnosis
- 8 Work to start on replacement of Budgens following fire
- 9 Norfolk man, 76, jailed for 'appalling' sexual abuse of girl
- 10 Plea to find next-of-kin of Norfolk man who died earlier this month