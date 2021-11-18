Hollywood star rides the Norfolk Lights Express

Hollywood star Olivia Colman travelled on the Norfolk Lights Express Thursday, pictured alongside Malcolm Robertson (left), a volunteer for the North Norfolk Railway - Credit: Malcolm Robertson

A Hollywood star took a ride on the North Norfolk Railway (NNR).

Olivia Colman was spotted riding on the Norfolk Lights Express, which travels from Sheringham Station to Holt, on Thursday.

What an absolute delight to have Olivia Colman travelling with us on the ⁦@nnrailway⁩ Norfolk Lights Express tonight. pic.twitter.com/IvQY5h2onV — @RobboITV (@RobboITV) November 18, 2021

Malcolm Robertson, a volunteer of the North Norfolk Railway, said: "She was absolutely charming and it was really lovely to see her on the Norfolk Lights Express. Olivia was so kind, she even offered to help me take the picture when I was struggling to work out how to take a selfie. Hopefully she will have enjoyed her visit."

The Norfolk-born actor won an Emmy this year for her role in The Crown and is a former pupil of Gresham's School near Holt.

The Norfolk Lights Express will be taking people on a trip across the north Norfolk countryside until December 26.

Passengers get a chance to see the surroundings in a new light, as the illuminated train passers by several colourful dioramas during its trip from Sheringham to Holt.







