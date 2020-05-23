Step back in time with amazing collection of photographs from Norfolk town

The Market Place, as featured in North Walsham Through Lens of Fred Mace. Pictures: supplied by Wayne Beauchamp Archant

An amazing collection of more than 250 pictures feature in a new book called North Walsham through the Lens of Fred Mace.

North Walsham Through Lens of Fred Mace. Picture shows Fred Mace. Pictures: supplied by Wayne Beauchamp North Walsham Through Lens of Fred Mace. Picture shows Fred Mace. Pictures: supplied by Wayne Beauchamp

Mr Mace photographed the streets, buildings and businesses of the town from the 1950s to the 1980s, a time when many old areas such as Dog Yard, Ship Yard, Back Street and Catchpit Lane were lost.

He also captured their replacements, the new roads and buildings and the arrival of the bypass, Folgate Road industrial estate and many other modifications.

The book was put together by Wayne Beauchamp, chairman of North Walsham and District Community Archive, and printed by Barnwell Print in Aylsham.

Mr Beauchamp said: “Fred Mace’s photographs provide an insight into the evolution of North Walsham in the mid-20th century.

North Walsham Through Lens of Fred Mace. Pictures: supplied by Wayne Beauchamp North Walsham Through Lens of Fred Mace. Pictures: supplied by Wayne Beauchamp

“But the book does not attempt to be an exhaustive history of the town but to show off the amazing collection of photographs he took and some from his father, Charles Mace, which survived in Fred’s own archives.

“This book is focused on the amazing record he made of the streets, buildings and businesses of the town from the 1950s to the 1980s.”

Charles Frederick ‘Fred’ Mace was born in Liverpool in 1922, the only child of Charles Eric Mace, a clothing manufacturer warehouseman, originally from the North Walsham area, and Bertha Lilian Mace, nee McKenny.

The family moved to Vicarage Street in North Walsham in 1939 and Mr Mace joined the RAF where he served for the duration of the Second World War.

He set up his own business in 1946 at the age of 24 and was the seventh generation of his family to become a photographer.

An Associate of The Master Photographers’ Association (AMPA), he also became a freelance photographer for the North Norfolk News.

He retired from photography in 1992 at the age of 70 after 46 years as a professional photographer. He died at the age of 86 in 2008 in North Walsham.

The books can be ordered for £10 from northwalshamarchive.co.uk/product/north-walsham-through-the-lens-of-fred-mace

They are also being sold at Colin’s sweetshop in North Walsham Market Place, which is open from 9am to 1pm on Monday to Friday.