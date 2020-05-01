Old bank will be turned into new cafe

An old bank building in a Norfolk town will be transformed into a new cafe.

The former Santander branch in Market Place, Holt, shut its doors for the last time in June last year. The former branch then went onto the market in August 2019 for £180,000.

An amended planning application submitted to North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) to transform the building into a cafe with a flat above it was approved last week. In the delegated officer’s report, it states that it would benefit the town economically and reuse a vacant building.

A design and access statement states that the applicant, Karen Darrell, bought the premises as an investment for an elderly relative and plans to convert it.

It added: “The building is situated in a central position in a thriving town centre community and lends itself to a variety of uses with particular emphasis on retail/commercial on the ground floor.