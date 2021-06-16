North Walsham group supports Priscilla Bacon Hospice appeal

Published: 9:46 AM June 16, 2021

An artist's impression of the new Priscilla Bacon Hospice. Photo: Priscilla Bacon Hospice - Credit: Priscilla Bacon Hospice

A North Walsham organisation has donated more than £1,200 for two charities that look after those requiring specialist health care.

The Trafalgar Branch of the Oddfellows in North Walsham has donated £700 to The United Norwich Kidney Patients Association and £500 to the Priscilla Bacon Hospice respectively.

The Oddfellows is a friendly society whose main aim is to help people improve the quality of their lives through friendship, care and charitable support.

Each year the group selects local charities to fundraise for or donate to, and this year the PBH appeal and UNKP organisations were chosen.

Tina Hicks, development officer at the Trafalgar Lodge met with Hugo Stevenson head of fundraising and communications for the Pricilla Bacon Hospice on June 9 and Paul Welsh, committee member of UNKPA on June 10 to hand over the cheques.

The Priscilla Bacon Hospice will replace the current Priscilla Bacon Lodge which was established some 40 years ago.